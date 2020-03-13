Global  

Coronavirus: Canadian Parliament shut, Trudeau quarantined

Al Jazeera Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Canadian authorities advise cancellations of major events and are cautioning against unnecessary travel.
News video: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:24

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday. She recently returned to Canada..

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days. His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The..

Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian Parliament shuts until April 20 due to pandemic

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s House of Commons voted Friday to shut down for at least five weeks to help ensure lawmakers do not contribute to the spread of for...
Seattle Times

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For CoronavirusWatch VideoCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is isolating himself for 14 days after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus....
eTurboNews

eTurboNews | Trends | Travel News RT @CNN_newstrend: Coronavirus: Canadian Parliament shut, Trudeau quarantined https://t.co/mQh3lZf3Iu #InternationalTravelNews 5 minutes ago

CNN_newstrend

Editor on eTN Coronavirus: Canadian Parliament shut, Trudeau quarantined https://t.co/mQh3lZf3Iu #InternationalTravelNews 6 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Coronavirus: Canadian Parliament shut, Trudeau quarantined https://t.co/8iJlnea5LR 13 minutes ago

motanb

現人猫 RT @AlArabiya_Eng: #Canada’s Parliament agrees to shut down for more than a month while PM @JustinTrudeau governed remotely from his home,… 1 hour ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English #Canada’s Parliament agrees to shut down for more than a month while PM @JustinTrudeau governed remotely from his h… https://t.co/OgNGt3DRVa 2 hours ago

WSBT

WSBT Canada's Parliament agreed Friday to shut down for more than a month while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau governed r… https://t.co/o4d9W6bycE 3 hours ago

mfnid

Muhammad Farizka Nugraha RT @AJENews: Canadian Parliament shut down until April 20 in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/dK32mkZ… 3 hours ago

3News_Za

Channel 3 News 🔴 BREAKING | Canadian Parliament shut down until April 20 in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus pande… https://t.co/8ZIZy5LtM7 3 hours ago

