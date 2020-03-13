Global  

Social distancing is the new norm as the world tries to contain COVID-19

CTV News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
W5 investigative correspondent Avery Haines visits the WHO headquarters to learn more about social distancing and the developing pandemic that is COVID-19.
News video: New Jersey Working To Stop Community Spread

New Jersey Working To Stop Community Spread 01:22

 New Jersey health officials have confirmed the state's first coronavirus case tied to community spread. Cleve Bryan reports.

From ‘Social Distancing’ to Quarantine, Tips for Dealing With Coronavirus [Video]From ‘Social Distancing’ to Quarantine, Tips for Dealing With Coronavirus

With the coronavirus outbreak taking over daily life, Veuer’s Justin Kircher has some dos and don’ts when it comes to prevention methods like “social distancing” or self-quarantine.

Coronavirus Update: NYC Under State Of Emergency [Video]Coronavirus Update: NYC Under State Of Emergency

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned large events in New York State, and Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency in New York City. CBS2's Reena Roy reports from Midtown on the impact.

King County Metro and Sound Transit temporarily suspend fare enforcement amid COVID-19 outbreak

To increase social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak in Seattle, King County Metro announced thursday that it will be temporarily suspending fare...
mitu RT @CTVNews: Social distancing is the new norm as the world tries to contain COVID-19 https://t.co/UPehJUbOWI 4 minutes ago

Vancouver Event News RT @CTVVancouver: Some advice to Canadians is to avoid large crowds; keep your distance from other people; get tested if you have a fever a… 5 minutes ago

calixton ★★☆☆☆ With social distancing the norm, by behavior is finally acceptable. #emotionallydistant (For future context, this is a COVID-19 thing.) 19 minutes ago

CTV News Vancouver Some advice to Canadians is to avoid large crowds; keep your distance from other people; get tested if you have a f… https://t.co/wXZKMLxiyI 24 minutes ago

Gisele Barreto Fetterman Hugging people, holding them and sharing their space is quite literally the air I breath and it’s part of my identi… https://t.co/GpdIxqcb8v 25 minutes ago

