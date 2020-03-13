Trump Declares National Emergency Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Friday, 13 March 2020 () By Steve Herman
U.S. President Donald Trump said he is declaring a national emergency, invoking the Stafford Act to allow more federal aid to stream to states and cities to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will overcome the threat of the virus,” the president said Friday afternoon at a nationally-televised news...
