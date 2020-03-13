Global  

Trump Declares National Emergency Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Eurasia Review Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
By Steve Herman

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is declaring a national emergency, invoking the Stafford Act to allow more federal aid to stream to states and cities to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will overcome the threat of the virus,” the president said Friday afternoon at a nationally-televised news...
News video: Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus 01:21

 Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus President Donald Trump has officially declared a national emergency in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is being done to allow for his administration to effectively combat the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. Donald...

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus [Video]President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 30:14Published

President Trump Declares National Emergency [Video]President Trump Declares National Emergency

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency because of COVID-19.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:25Published


Trump expected to declare national emergency over coronavirus pandemic, freeing officials to direct money to fight the virus

The declaration would be among a series of steps the administration is taking to try to restore the confidence of the public and financial markets.  
Wall Street rebound loses steam on report Trump to declare emergency

A rebound on Wall Street on Friday fizzled out following reports that President Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency to tackle the rapidly...
