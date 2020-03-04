Schools Across The Country Closing Over Coronavirus

[email protected] RT @BBCNews: "We are not, I repeat not, closing schools now" UK PM Boris Johnson says "the scientific advice" is that closing schools acro… 7 minutes ago SamanthaLee✌🍕🦙 RT @middlebrooks: With schools across the country closing, there will be children that will be missing meals... if you know anyone in in th… 10 minutes ago Jared Buer RT @DeAngelisCorey: Government schools are closing across the country. They aren't losing any money either. Families are feeling all of t… 12 minutes ago Randi Weingarten RT @AFTunion: With schools across the country closing down to limit the spread of #coronavirus, many students in need don’t have books at h… 13 minutes ago Vincent Rivas-Flores Public schools are closing across the country. Immigrant parents may have no choice but to take their children with… https://t.co/ZTbKGmMIac 23 minutes ago FOX 46 Charlotte STAYING CONNECTED 🌐 Amid the coronavirus pandemic that is closing schools, businesses, attractions and events acros… https://t.co/0kkrCjRzR4 24 minutes ago Chalkbeat RT @Chalkbeat: As districts across the nation announce school closures due to the #coronavirus, Chicago — home to the third-largest school… 32 minutes ago