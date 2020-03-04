Schools Across The Country Closing Over Coronavirus

Two former Health Ministers have backed the decision not to close Northern Ireland's schools, saying the country's top medical officers would have provided the... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News •CBS 2
Tweets about this
[email protected] RT @BBCNews: "We are not, I repeat not, closing schools now"
UK PM Boris Johnson says "the scientific advice" is that closing schools acro… 7 minutes ago
SamanthaLee✌🍕🦙 RT @middlebrooks: With schools across the country closing, there will be children that will be missing meals... if you know anyone in in th… 10 minutes ago
Jared Buer RT @DeAngelisCorey: Government schools are closing across the country.
They aren't losing any money either.
Families are feeling all of t… 12 minutes ago