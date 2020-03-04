Global  

Schools Across The Country Closing Over Coronavirus

Newsy Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Schools Across The Country Closing Over CoronavirusWatch VideoStates across the country have began closing schools in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of those states include Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico and Ohio which have ordered public schools to close statewide, and Kentucky is urging schools to consider doing so.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine...
0
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Schools in Osceola, Wisconsin to cancel classes Tuesday after confirmed case of coronavirus

Schools in Osceola, Wisconsin to cancel classes Tuesday after confirmed case of coronavirus 02:35

 The Osceola School District says schools will be closed Tuesday over coronavirus concerns.

Palm Beach County schools for at least 2 weeks [Video]Palm Beach County schools for at least 2 weeks

Palm Beach County public school students are getting an extended spring break because of the coronavirus.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:19Published

The impact of the coronavirus on public schools [Video]The impact of the coronavirus on public schools

The impact of the coronavirus on public schools

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:53Published


Italy may close schools all over country due to coronavirus

Italy may close schools all over country due to coronavirusAt the moment only schools in the northern regions most affected by the epidemic are closed. ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •ReutersSeattlePI.comNewsyReuters India

Coronavirus: Keeping schools open is correct call, former Health Ministers say

Coronavirus: Keeping schools open is correct call, former Health Ministers sayTwo former Health Ministers have backed the decision not to close Northern Ireland's schools, saying the country's top medical officers would have provided the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsCBS 2

Azarema_jr

[email protected] RT @BBCNews: "We are not, I repeat not, closing schools now" UK PM Boris Johnson says "the scientific advice" is that closing schools acro… 7 minutes ago

extremekiss

SamanthaLee✌🍕🦙 RT @middlebrooks: With schools across the country closing, there will be children that will be missing meals... if you know anyone in in th… 10 minutes ago

Dezerath17

Jared Buer RT @DeAngelisCorey: Government schools are closing across the country. They aren't losing any money either. Families are feeling all of t… 12 minutes ago

rweingarten

Randi Weingarten RT @AFTunion: With schools across the country closing down to limit the spread of #coronavirus, many students in need don’t have books at h… 13 minutes ago

vincentrivasfl

Vincent Rivas-Flores Public schools are closing across the country. Immigrant parents may have no choice but to take their children with… https://t.co/ZTbKGmMIac 23 minutes ago

FOX46News

FOX 46 Charlotte STAYING CONNECTED 🌐 Amid the coronavirus pandemic that is closing schools, businesses, attractions and events acros… https://t.co/0kkrCjRzR4 24 minutes ago

Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat RT @Chalkbeat: As districts across the nation announce school closures due to the #coronavirus, Chicago — home to the third-largest school… 32 minutes ago

