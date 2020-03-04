Global  

Louisiana postpones April primary over coronavirus; 4 other states prepare to vote Tuesday

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Louisiana will postpone its April 4 primary election for more than two months, officials announced Friday, becoming the first state in the nation to adjust its elections in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The news comes as officials in the next four states scheduled to vote in the presidential primary — Ohio, Arizona, Florida and […]
News video: Biden scores big wins in Michigan, three other states

Biden scores big wins in Michigan, three other states 03:02

 Joe Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party&apos;s presidential nomination and casting doubt on the future of rival Bernie Sanders&apos; fading White House bid. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

