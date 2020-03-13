Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread
Friday, 13 March 2020 (
3 hours ago)
Watch VideoSpain has declared a state of emergency in response to the rapid spread of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made the announcement Friday, but it still needs to be formally approved at a cabinet meeting Saturday. The state of emergency will give Spanish officials more power to confine the movement of people, ...
