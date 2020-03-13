Global  

Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

Newsy Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoSpain has declared a state of emergency in response to the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made the announcement Friday, but it still needs to be formally approved at a cabinet meeting Saturday. The state of emergency will give Spanish officials more power to confine the movement of people,...
News video: Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread 01:01

 The state of emergency will give Spanish officials more power to confine the movement of people, vehicles and goods.

