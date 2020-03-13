👉 'Dead Sea Scrolls' at the Museum of the Bible Are All Forgeries via Hvper.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this saskia RT @SlicksTweetzz: Exclusive: 'Dead Sea Scrolls' at the Museum of the Bible are all forgeries https://t.co/z0b74Ou5Gj When did they disco… 4 hours ago YourNameHere Exclusive: 'Dead Sea Scrolls' at the Museum of the Bible are all forgeries https://t.co/z0b74Ou5Gj When did they… https://t.co/ZIKSKy7IAd 5 hours ago