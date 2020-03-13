Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Hungary will close all schools to slow coronavirus - prime minister

Hungary will close all schools to slow coronavirus - prime minister

Reuters India Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Hungary will close all schools and continue education as best as it can via digital channels from Monday as it tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a Facebook video on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus

Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus 02:14

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges people to avoid gatherings of more than 500.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News [Video]India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News

A KERALA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL HAS SAID THAT A MAN ADMITTED TO KERALA'S KOTTAYAM HOSPITAL’S CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION WARD HAS DIED. THE DISTRICT MEDICAL OFFICER ATTRIBUTED THE DEATH TO SEPTICEMIA AND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Croatia closes schools for two weeks for coronavirus

Croatia will close schools and universities for two weeks starting from Monday to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on...
Reuters

Italy: Style And Courtesy Of Prime Minister Conte – OpEd

Accustomed to always criticizing every government, for whatever it does, it is the second national form of entertainment after football, the Italians seem to...
Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WStrohmacher

William Strohmacher RT @BloombergAsia: Hungary will close schools nationwide from Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Vikt… 19 minutes ago

BloombergAsia

Bloomberg Asia Hungary will close schools nationwide from Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister… https://t.co/n4hoibcaHG 26 minutes ago

LoraL161

Lora.L_16 It's chaotic! Hungary announced to close high schools, so my school is off. F1 season off. Holiday off. It's home… https://t.co/pINEqYd8Cp 45 minutes ago

HungarianPlanet

Hungarian Planet Hungary will close all schools to slow coronavirus -prime ... - Thomson Reuters Foundation https://t.co/zyoqftjDPT 50 minutes ago

cszsofy

Zsófi Hungary will close all schools from Monday, not just universities, digital education will be introduced. Honestly,… https://t.co/LplJnxq7w4 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Hungary will close all schools to slow coronavirus -prime minister https://t.co/7W5U4cQBE8 1 hour ago

Kihms3W

Dan & Christy Kihm RT @dev_discourse: Hungary will close all schools to slow coronavirus -prime minister https://t.co/o4m0UtTzAW 2 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Hungary will close all schools to slow coronavirus -prime minister https://t.co/o4m0UtTzAW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.