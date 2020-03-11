'We Had No Other Choice:' Louisiana Postpones Primary Amid Coronavirus

Watch VideoLouisiana has become the first U.S. State to postpone its primary election amid the

“We felt like we had no other choice,” Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana's Secretary of State told Newsy.



"We found in 16 parishes, 33 precincts would have to be closed because they had some connection,



