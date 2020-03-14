Global  

China: Bishop Warns Of Online Prayers As Virus Cases Fall

Saturday, 14 March 2020
A bishop in China has asked Catholics to avoid public gatherings despite decreasing coronavirus infections but cautioned against a new wave of unacceptable online prayer programs.

Bishop Peter Fang Jianping of Tangshan particularly warned against the preaching of one priest, Father Fei Zhisheng, who maintains that illness is...
