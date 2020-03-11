Global  

Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump keeps shaking hands despite pandemic

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump keeps shaking hands despite pandemicPresident Donald Trump, a self-described germaphobe, can't seem to stop shaking hands - even in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.Trump was surrounded by several retail and health care industry executives on Friday (US time)...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus 01:21

 Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus President Donald Trump has officially declared a national emergency in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is being done to allow for his administration to effectively combat the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. Donald...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Our Cartoon President 3x08 Cold Open - Clip - Cartoon Trump Responds to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Our Cartoon President 3x08 Cold Open - Clip - Cartoon Trump Responds to Coronavirus Pandemic

Our Cartoon President 3x08 Cold Open - Clip - Cartoon Trump Responds to Coronavirus Pandemic Cartoon President Trump holds a press conference to guide the nation through the global coronavirus..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:19Published

President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus [Video]President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Skyler Henry reports on national response expected after President Trump declares coronavirus state of emergency in U.S. (3-13-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump Declares National Emergency Due to Coronavirus

President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency. The 73-year-old President of the United States made the announcement during a press conference at the...
Just Jared Also reported by •RTTNewsNew Zealand HeraldMediaiteUSATODAY.comThe AgeNews24Reuters IndiaNewsmax

Geraldo Asks Hannity to Tell Trump: ‘For the Good of the Nation, Stop Shaking Hands’

Fox News' *Geraldo Rivera* tonight appealed to *Sean Hannity* to tell President *Donald Trump* he needs to "stop shaking hands" as per the precautionary measures...
Mediaite

vallen67

Vicky Allen RT @kylegriffin1: Trump caught Google off guard with a bogus coronavirus site announcement. Google's not making a nationwide coronavirus te… 4 seconds ago

ChristopHarvey

Christopher Harvey RT @nxthompson: OMG. Google's not making a nationwide coronavirus testing website. And the company had no idea the president would say it w… 4 seconds ago

danielle_dailey

Danielle Dailey RT @LisaMei62: "I will never hesitate to take any necessary steps to protect the lives, health, and safety of the American people. I will a… 5 seconds ago

Charong

Charong RT @DerekCressman: Google's not making a nationwide coronavirus testing website. And the company had no idea the president would say it was… 9 seconds ago

zadorecki

DANUTA ZADORECKI RT @Slate: President Donald Trump is still refusing to stop shaking people’s hands. https://t.co/a1Zx6JfNtb 10 seconds ago

clairpena

Boxer Knows Best RT @mgrant76308: President Donald Trump announced Friday on Twitter a National Day of Prayer on Sunday as the country combats the spread of… 12 seconds ago

julie_craik

Julie Craik RT @mdnij34: Do you believe the Coronavirus pandemic is worse in the U.S. today because Donald Trump is President? 12 seconds ago

