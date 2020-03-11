Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump keeps shaking hands despite pandemic
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () President Donald Trump, a self-described germaphobe, can't seem to stop shaking hands - even in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.Trump was surrounded by several retail and health care industry executives on Friday (US time)...
Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus President Donald Trump has officially declared a national emergency in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is being done to allow for his administration to effectively combat the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. Donald...