Coronavirus lockdown strikes fear among Manila's poor

Al Jazeera Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Unprecedented move threatens livelihoods and health of millions of Metro Manila residents living below the poverty line.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Panic buying in Manila as coronavirus lockdown is enforced

Panic buying in Manila as coronavirus lockdown is enforced 00:23

 Panic buying at a supermarket in Manila, the Philippines, on March 12 as the country goes into lockdown over the coronavirus.

Philippines' Duterte announces 'lockdown' of Manila to fight coronavirus

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday announced a halt on domestic land, sea and air travel to and from Manila, as well as community quarantine...
Reuters

