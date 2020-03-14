Hillary Clinton Could Try To Make It To White House Using Joe Biden’s ‘Cognitive Decline’ – OpEd
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () By George Galloway*
There’s growing speculation that Clinton is back, having nursed her wrath for four years after the 2016 election defeat. She believes if Biden wins and she’s the ticket as VP, she could rise to power given his cognitive decline.
The party is over. The Democrats’ dishing of Bernie Sanders for the...
Bernie Sanders has suffered a series of crippling primary losses to former Vice President Joe Biden. According to Business Insider, Sanders presidential candidacy looks all but over. However, there is still a route for Sanders to win the Democratic nomination. It would require overcoming huge odds in...
As he looks ahead to a potential general election matchup with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden has shaken up his campaign... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters India •USATODAY.com