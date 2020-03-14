Hillary Clinton Could Try To Make It To White House Using Joe Biden’s ‘Cognitive Decline’ – OpEd

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

By George Galloway*



There’s growing speculation that Clinton is back, having nursed her wrath for four years after the 2016 election defeat. She believes if Biden wins and she’s the ticket as VP, she could rise to power given his cognitive decline.



The party is over. The Democrats’ dishing of Bernie Sanders for the... 👓 View full article

