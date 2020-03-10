Global  

Coronavirus Hits Global Value Chain: Second Thoughts On ‘Assemble In India’ – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a wake up call for nations and MNCs who are excessively dependent on the global value chain manufacturing, concentrating in a particular country. In the last two decades China has become centre stage for the global value chain. It has become important not as the biggest...
