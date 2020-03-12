Global  

Coronavirus: Donald Trump likely to be tested after repeat exposure

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Donald Trump likely to be tested after repeat exposurePresident Donald Trump said Friday (US time) he will "most likely" be tested for the novel coronavirus, as questions swirled about why he, his top aides and his family weren't doing more to protect themselves and others after repeated...
News video: Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon' 00:43

 US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect themselves and others against Covid-19. In the face of repeat direct and indirect exposures, Mr Trump was...

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus [Video]Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would &apos;most likely&apos; get tested for the coronavirus, after he was pressed by reporters asking about his contact with a Brazilian official who tested..

President Trump Announces National Emergency Over COVID-19 [Video]President Trump Announces National Emergency Over COVID-19

The move frees up billions of dollars in federal disaster relief for states. Trump also announced measures to speed up coronavirus testing, Skylar Henry reports (1:51). WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 13,..

Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days

President Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to the US for the next 30 days to stop the spread of the novel...
Trump closes down cruise ship operations for month to halt spread of coronavirus

Donald Trump has announced the suspension of criuse ship operations for one month - the latest in a series of steps to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.
syawal

syawal™ シ RT @BBCNorthAmerica: US President Donald Trump declares a national emergency and says he will "most likely" be tested for coronavirus http… 3 minutes ago

tapiwachats

Tapiwa Chatikobo RT @AlArabiya_Eng: President Donald Trump says he will “most likely” be tested for the novel #coronavirus after he had multiple direct and… 21 minutes ago

Skibabs

Lord Skibabs President Donald Trump says he will “most likely” be tested for the novel #coronavirus after he had multiple direct… https://t.co/KD0ZhfeQhy 24 minutes ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English President Donald Trump says he will “most likely” be tested for the novel #coronavirus after he had multiple direct… https://t.co/luJ4WVuYRv 43 minutes ago

sbkbyss

Srinivasan Balakrishnan RT @NewIndianXpress: President #DonalTrump has said he will “most likely” be tested for the novel #coronavirus after repeated exposure to C… 50 minutes ago

mkt_1108

マコト RT @CNN: President Trump is likely to make an emergency declaration this afternoon, a move that would free up more federal resources to com… 52 minutes ago

TucsonZia

Zia in Tucson 🇺🇸 RT @Rickster_75: President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will “most likely” be tested for coronavirus. 🙏🏽✝️🇺🇸 https://t.co/rIHTWKO… 56 minutes ago

WerthNear

Cheryl Werth Near RT @WGNNews: President Donald Trump on Friday declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in order to free up more money and res… 1 hour ago

