Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Khaleej Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
After leading Microsoft as CEO for the first 25 years of its existence, Gates left the job in 2000 in favour of Steve Ballmer.
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors 00:31

 Microsoft announced a major change.

Credit: Wochit News

Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Gates steps down from the Microsoft board of directors

Bill Gates steps down from the Microsoft board of directors45 years after he started his company, Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. While he’s not had a day-to-day role...
The Next Web Also reported by •AppleInsider•CBS News•USATODAY.com•Newsy•Business Insider

Bill Gates to leave Berkshire Hathaway board; former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault tapped as replacement

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates is retiring from the conglomerate's board of directors, and is...
Reuters Also reported by •Business Insider

Tweets about this

beunshakeable

BeUnshakeable - #GoJOEGo RT @HarareSun: BILL GATES STEPS DOWN FROM MICROSOFT BOARD: Microsoft co-founder #BillGates is stepping down from the company's board to spe… 14 seconds ago

Five5starA_

Five5starA 2.0 RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors 14 seconds ago

jolynnford

Jo Ann Ford RT @RealMattCouch: Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft Board of Directors https://t.co/VTjQg83R29 28 seconds ago

Imaginer77

D E V E N I 👀 Bill Gates, 64, steps down from Microsoft's board 45 years after starting the company that revolutionized computi… https://t.co/CynWoghHiI 33 seconds ago

herstory18

Human RT @USATODAY: Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, said in a LinkedIn post Friday he is making the moves to devote more time to philanthropy. ht… 54 seconds ago

JpirateR

Junior Robinson RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors. He wants to focus more on philanthropy. 1 minute ago

everdeen_ziva

I am Ziva. RT @TIME: Bill Gates is stepping down from Microsoft's board to focus on his philanthropic efforts https://t.co/dbFI2jFTHl 1 minute ago

