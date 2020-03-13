Global  

Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus - report

Reuters India Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with Donald Trump in the United States less than a week ago, will be retested for coronavirus following a negative test on Friday, Brazil's Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported.
Breaking News: President of Brazil Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Breaking News: President of Brazil Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

 Cheddar is following reports that Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who met with President Trump just days ago, tests negative for the coronavirus.

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus President Jair Bolsonaro's son confirmed that his father tested positive in an interview with Fox News. Bolsonaro met with Donald..

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with Donald Trump in the United States less than a week ago, will be retested for coronavirus following a negative...
Coronavirus: Bolsonaro's team insists test not back yet, as multiple reports say Brazil president has Covid-19

'Other flus kill more than this', Bolsonaro said days ago, downplaying pandemic
