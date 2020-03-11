Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus

This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus

Newsy Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat CoronavirusWatch Video"To unleash the full power of the federal government that this effort, today I am officially declaring a national emergency." 

President Donald Trump's coronavirus national emergency gives him access to as much as $50 billion in federal funding to combat the virus.

The declaration also lets FEMA step...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Administration Considers Tax Deadline Extension Due to Coronavirus

Trump Administration Considers Tax Deadline Extension Due to Coronavirus 01:00

 Trump Administration Considers Tax Deadline Extension Due to Coronavirus The April 15 tax deadline may be pushed back, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The extension is intended to help "small and medium-sized businesses and hard-working individuals" who have been affected the most by...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Moves To Expand Coronavirus Testing [Video]Trump Administration Moves To Expand Coronavirus Testing

Both the Department of Health and Human Services and FDA announced new efforts to boost coronavirus test availability.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published

Slow testing may be skewing numbers of U.S. COVID-19 survivors, deaths [Video]Slow testing may be skewing numbers of U.S. COVID-19 survivors, deaths

Estimates of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths in the US may be completely unreported. This is due to the lack of testing capacity and concern for the virus, reports UPI. Donald Trump and his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. FDA approves Thermo Fisher's coronavirus test: official

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's coronavirus test, which would allow the firm to increase capacity...
Reuters Also reported by •NewsyCBS NewsSeattle Times

The Trump administration failed to convince the UK to ditch Huawei and its other allies aren't listening either

The Trump administration failed to convince the UK to ditch Huawei and its other allies aren't listening either· *The Trump administration's campaign to keep Chinese tech giant Huawei out of its allies' 5G networks is having mixed success.* · *The US claims Huawei is...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.