English Premier League suspended over coronavirus

Al Jazeera Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
With large gatherings an obvious risk, much of world sport, including the world's biggest football leagues, has shut down.
0
News video: English Premier League suspended over coronavirus

English Premier League suspended over coronavirus 02:12

 With large gatherings an obvious risk, much of world sport is now in shutdown, including the world's biggest football leagues.

‘Inarguable’ Liverpool deserve to be champions [Video]‘Inarguable’ Liverpool deserve to be champions

It is ‘inarguable’ that Liverpool deserve be crowned Premier League champions, should the 2019/20 season not be concluded due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Anfield Wrap host Neil..

English Premier League and elite European matches halted for coronavirus [Video]English Premier League and elite European matches halted for coronavirus

All English Premier League soccer matches will be suspended until at least April due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken on Friday morning shortly after European soccer&apos;s..

Recent related news from verified sources

EPL suspends ties as coronavirus spreads

The English Premier League suspended all fixtures until April 4 on Friday after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested...
Mid-Day

How the coronavirus will affect Tottenham as Man United boss aims swipe at Jose Mourinho

All the latest news from around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where there will be no football played for three weeks following the suspension of the Premier League...
Football.london Also reported by •Mid-Day

AbrahamAdesoj1

UK HEADNUT RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: English Premier League season suspended 1 minute ago

IssaOgor

issa kassim RT @SolomonKarori2: *BREAKING NEWS* Arsenal Football Club now wants the English Premier League to be suspended indefinitely this season du… 10 minutes ago

FemzyDaRaw

🇳🇬Raw-Gangz🍆 RT @FemzyDaRaw: Now that English premier league have been suspended, hope we can now be watching our own Nigeria premier league? Abeg which… 11 minutes ago

Olisinho_______

𝙊ʆίѕε A∂ιgωє ❁ RT @FootyMatrimony: *BREAKING NEWS* #Arsenal Football Club now want the English premier league to be suspended indefinitely this season du… 12 minutes ago

FootyMatrimony

𝑭𝒐𝒐𝒕𝒃𝒂𝒍𝒍𝑴𝒂𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒚 ⚽️ 🎥 ❁ *BREAKING NEWS* #Arsenal Football Club now want the English premier league to be suspended indefinitely this seaso… https://t.co/HUUAJZ9mq7 12 minutes ago

whatsondevon

What's On Devon RT @itvnews: Premier League and English Football League suspended amid UK coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/ZIr3QNdz1s https://t.co/78pTd9g… 14 minutes ago

blogging_prince

Blogging Prince Breaking: English Premier League suspended until April 4 https://t.co/ksoruvL4GU https://t.co/3duDZbNCIE 18 minutes ago

raja_alvin

Kenyanlitkid RT @SkyNews: 'I hope to be back on the pitch very soon.' Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi speaks from self-isolation, after testing p… 18 minutes ago

