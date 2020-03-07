Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Brock Township to close facilities as coronavirus precaution:Three-week closure effective midnight Saturday to help curb the spread of COVID-19

Brock Township to close facilities as coronavirus precaution:Three-week closure effective midnight Saturday to help curb the spread of COVID-19

TheSpec.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Brock Township to close facilities as coronavirus precaution:Three-week closure effective midnight Saturday to help curb the spread of COVID-19Brock Township is closing its municipal facilities for the next three weeks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Three moves China made to fight COVID-19 (that worked)

Three moves China made to fight COVID-19 (that worked) 01:36

 China’s efforts against the new strain of coronavirus may have seemed aggressive at first, but turns out they were effective. Here are three tactics China used to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus [Video]Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Colorado’s largest school district is canceling classes for three weeks in response to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in Colorado.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:41Published

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus [Video]Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia Limits Entry By Land From UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain Amid Coronavirus Threat

Saudi Arabia is temporarily stopping entry into the Kingdom by land from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain, as a precaution against the spread of the...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Japan TodayReuters

New Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self isolate for 14 days in an effort to...
Reuters


Tweets about this

brampton_news

Brampton News Brock Township to close facilities as coronavirus precaution https://t.co/jvDGjpexLe #Brampton 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.