New Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
News video: New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus 01:57

 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday, all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for...

