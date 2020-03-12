Global  

Donald Trump: Might get tested for coronavirus

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said he may get tested for coronavirus but clarified that he is not taking the test because he has recently been in contact with people who have contracted the virus. Trump, during a press conference on coronavirus, said that he would "most likely" get tested but not because of who...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Donald Trump outlines his coronavirus concerns

Donald Trump outlines his coronavirus concerns 01:17

 US president Donald Trump says he could extend the US travel ban to Europe if the coronavirus outbreak worsens. Mr Trump also conceded that the ban could be ended earlier if there appears to be a decline on the Continent. President Trump also mentioned that all political rallies could be postponed...

Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon' [Video]Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency [Video]Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump says he will be tested for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has said that he will take the test for the novel coronavirus but did not reveal when or commit to making it public.
Zee News Also reported by •Just JaredNews24MediaiteNew Zealand Herald

Trump disbanded NSC pandemic unit that experts had praised

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public health and national security experts shake their heads when President Donald Trump says the coronavirus “came out of nowhere” and...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

TheKashmirPulse

The Kashmir Pulse Might get tested for coronavirus: Donald Trump https://t.co/RTEg7rYF4p 45 minutes ago

Jeannie_Hartley

Jeannie Hartley @CaslerNoel @NastyWoman007 @realDonaldTrump The cotton swab for #COVID19 test would also reveal Trumps DNA. This… https://t.co/rsOg1yvPcU 1 hour ago

Equateall

EquateAll 🇮🇳 @MomentsAU It's better if @POTUS Donald Trump soon gets tested, treated in isolation. He might have been infected… https://t.co/lYWXwYwGpz 2 hours ago

dylanllyr

Dylan Llyr Maybe asking whether all these people at Mar-a-Lago who've tested positive might have infected Trump has it backwar… https://t.co/uyNqCLpvpL 2 hours ago

Bondosan007

Bondosan @neeratanden @peterbakernyt If anyone thinks that notorious germophobe Donald Trump—a member of a high-risk demogra… https://t.co/gRUJOyJRb7 4 hours ago

A_TheeGreat

Alex M Donald trump tested positive for the coronavirus... might just be blessings 4 hours ago

quickclarity

Quickclarity Might get tested for coronavirus – Donald Trump https://t.co/poIZQKP0Gf https://t.co/rEg8Cky9Kh 4 hours ago

rahulpandeydl

Rahul Pandey RT @NewsroomPostCom: Might get tested for coronavirus: @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/TDl9lZZPAg 4 hours ago

