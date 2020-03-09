Global  

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Microsoft on Friday (local time) announced that its co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board of directors to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health and education. Gates will, however, continue to serve as the technology advisor to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella "Microsoft...
 Microsoft announced a major change.

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health,...
Reuters

Bill Gates Is Leaving The Boards Of Microsoft And Berkshire HathawayWatch VideoCo-founder and former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates is leaving the company's board of directors. Gates said in a LinkedIn post on Friday that he's...
Newsy


