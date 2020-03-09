Manuel RT @Reuters: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board https://t.co/JHUIz08vfa https://t.co/rUnxQMy58z 19 seconds ago Aditya Adi RT @wwmtnews: Bill Gates said in a statement that the "leadership at the Berkshire companies and Microsoft has never been stronger, so the… 20 seconds ago RaziDimurahkanRezeki RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors 32 seconds ago Aditya Adi RT @fox7austin: #BREAKING: @Microsoft Corp co-founder @BillGates has stepped down from the company’s board to dedicate more time to his phi… 35 seconds ago Robert New One of the most incredible men at the top of his game. Stepping down from Microsoft after 45 years to concentrate o… https://t.co/XzqvEx1tJe 43 seconds ago Abu-khadijah RT @DrIsaPantami: JUST IN: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors few hours ago. 46 seconds ago _Manikanta RT @HarareSun: BILL GATES STEPS DOWN FROM MICROSOFT BOARD: Microsoft co-founder #BillGates is stepping down from the company's board to spe… 51 seconds ago Judy RT @bramleythemanly: The elite of the world are even hiding. Bill Gates now steps down, does this ring a bell? “Then the kings of the eart… 56 seconds ago