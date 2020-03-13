Iran coronavirus death toll rises by nearly one hundred to 611 - State TV



Recent related videos from verified sources Boston Marathon Postponed Until September



Boston Marathon Postponed Until September On March 13, local and state officials in Massachusetts announced that the Boston Marathon would not be run in April. The marathon will instead be moved to.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 23 hours ago Kansas governor announces state's first death related to COVID-19



Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday the state's first death related to the coronavirus. Gov. Laura Kelly said it was a man in his 70s in Wyandotte County. Credit: KMBC Duration: 02:14 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Iran's coronavirus death toll tops 600 as Middle Eastern countries step up containment measures The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least another 97 people in Iran, pushing the country’s death toll past 600.

FOXNews.com 2 hours ago



Coronavirus: UK death toll nearly doubles in one day, rising to 21 Ten more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, according to NHS England.

Independent 4 hours ago



