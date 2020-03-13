Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Iran coronavirus death toll rises by nearly one hundred to 611 - State TV

Iran coronavirus death toll rises by nearly one hundred to 611 - State TV

Reuters India Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The death toll from coronavirus infections in Iran rose on Saturday to 611, state TV said, citing a health ministry official who put the total number of those diagnosed with the disease at 12,729.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day

Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day 00:24

 Ten more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK. The 10 patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, north Middlesex and Chester.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boston Marathon Postponed Until September [Video]

Boston Marathon Postponed Until September

Boston Marathon Postponed Until September On March 13, local and state officials in Massachusetts announced that the Boston Marathon would not be run in April. The marathon will instead be moved to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
Kansas governor announces state's first death related to COVID-19 [Video]

Kansas governor announces state's first death related to COVID-19

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday the state's first death related to the coronavirus. Gov. Laura Kelly said it was a man in his 70s in Wyandotte County.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 02:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's coronavirus death toll tops 600 as Middle Eastern countries step up containment measures

The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least another 97 people in Iran, pushing the country’s death toll past 600.
FOXNews.com

Coronavirus: UK death toll nearly doubles in one day, rising to 21

Ten more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, according to NHS England.
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.