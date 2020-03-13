Global  

COVID-19: Kijiji bans listings for toilet paper, hand sanitizer, face masks and other items

CTV News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The online classified advertising site Kijiji Canada will not profit off the customer craze to buy toilet paper, hand sanitizer, surgical masks and other items that have been stripped from store shelves across North America.
