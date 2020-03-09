Global  

Europe becomes new coronavirus epicenter

CBS News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Starting midnight on Saturday, President Trump’s travel ban began preventing entry for those traveling from 26 European countries, not including Americans returning home. Europe is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with cases popping up across the continent. The entire country of Italy remains under quarantine, while Norway urged citizens against all foreign travel and called on those abroad to come home. Ian Lee reports from London on how the continent is dealing with the surge of coronavirus cases.
News video: New Coronavirus Test Is Approved by FDA

New Coronavirus Test Is Approved by FDA 00:56

 New Coronavirus Test Is Approved by FDA The new test is ten times faster than previous tests. In order to approve the new procedure, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted “emergency use authorization.” The test runs on the cobra 6800 and 8800 systems created by Roche Holding AG. The 6800...

Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic' [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic'

The head of the World Health Organization says Europe, not China, is now the epicentre of the world's coronavirus pandemic. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that..

Coronavirus: Former Italian PM Mario Monti on Europe's 'slow' reaction [Video]

Coronavirus: Former Italian PM Mario Monti on Europe's 'slow' reaction

Coronavirus: Former Italian PM Mario Monti on Europe's 'slow' reaction

China reports no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside epicenter

Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside the epicenter of Hubei province for the second day running on Monday, but a top...
China reports no locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside epicenter

Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside the epicenter of Hubei province for the second day running on Monday but a top...
