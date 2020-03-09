Europe becomes new coronavirus epicenter

Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Starting midnight on Saturday, President Trump’s travel ban began preventing entry for those traveling from 26 European countries, not including Americans returning home. Europe is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with cases popping up across the continent. The entire country of Italy remains under quarantine, while Norway urged citizens against all foreign travel and called on those abroad to come home. Ian Lee reports from London on how the continent is dealing with the surge of coronavirus cases.
New Coronavirus Test Is Approved by FDA The new test is ten times faster than previous tests. In order to approve the new procedure, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted “emergency use authorization.” The test runs on the cobra 6800 and 8800 systems created by Roche Holding AG. The 6800...