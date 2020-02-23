Global  

Foreign couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso in 2018 'found alive'

Al Jazeera Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
A Canadian woman and her Italian partner have been released to the UN in Mali, and they appear to be in good health.
