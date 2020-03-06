Global  

Satellite images show decline in air pollution over Italy amid coronavirus lockdown

CTV News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
New images from the European Space Agency show a decrease in air pollution over northern Italy amid the country’s coronavirus lockdown.
Air India flight to take off for coronavirus hit Italy tomorrow

Air India flight to take off for coronavirus hit Italy tomorrow

 Air India flight to take off for coronavirus hit Italy tomorrow

