To Fight Pandemic, Pentagon Bans Domestic Travel For Military, Civilian Workers

NPR Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The order said that, with few exceptions, the ban takes effect Monday. It comes amid a wave of measures to combat the coronavirus, including Apple's decision to close most of its stores worldwide.
Pentagon halts all domestic travel for military amid coronavirus outbreak

Pentagon officials late Friday announced a halt on all domestic travel for troops, civilian personnel and their families for the next two months just hours after...
FOXNews.com

Pentagon adopts new domestic travel restrictions for troops to help stop spread of coronavirus

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department on Saturday described far-reaching domestic travel restrictions for service members and their families, along with new...
Seattle Times


