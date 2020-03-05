|
Ontario reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, provincial total reaches 106
Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Ontario's ministry of health reported 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the provincial total to 106.
Recent related news from verified sources
