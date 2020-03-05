Global  

Ontario reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, provincial total reaches 106

CTV News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Ontario's ministry of health reported 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the provincial total to 106.
