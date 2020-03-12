Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Trump to add UK and Ireland to US travel ban

Coronavirus: Trump to add UK and Ireland to US travel ban

Independent Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The US government is expected to announce on Saturday that it is expanding its travel ban on most European countries to include Britain and Ireland as it seeks to contain the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, airline and US officials told Reuters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction 00:35

 Trump also said the travel ban from Europe will be extended to the United Kingdom.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Applauds Wall Street, Targets Fed: Watch [Video]

President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Applauds Wall Street, Targets Fed: Watch

President Trump gave Saturday coronavirus update in which he gave updates on travel plan and applauded a late Wall Street rally Friday.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 15:25Published
Not OK, Boomer: Are America's Seniors Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously? [Video]

Not OK, Boomer: Are America's Seniors Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously?

The coronavirus is deadlier for older patients, and that's leaving some young adults concerned about their parents. Business Insider reports some are frustrated because they can't convince their..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Trump travel ban gives 'false sense of security' and could make things worse, WHO doctor says

EU leaders, meanwhile, have slammed US president for 'unilateral' action
Independent

Trump takes coronavirus test, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland

President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was "totally normal", and his administration extended a travel ban...
Reuters Also reported by •euronewsUSATODAY.comSeattlePI.comCBC.caBelfast TelegraphNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DNickz2600GWOOD

DNickz RT @WSJ: President Trump said the U.S. would expand its European travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland and is considering domestic tra… 2 seconds ago

PognandDestrier

PögnandDestrier RT @thelonevirologi: #Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Says He’s Been Tested and Extends Travel Ban to Britain and Ireland as Outbreak Hits… 2 seconds ago

barrycrushell

Barry Crushell Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Says He’s Been Tested and Extends Travel Ban to Britain and Ireland as Outbreak Hit… https://t.co/foSk9uRBlT 3 seconds ago

Jen_Jen_1

JENNA SEENATH RT @cnnbrk: Trump says he's been tested for coronavirus. Vice President Pence says travel to the US from the UK and Ireland will be restric… 4 seconds ago

NikiHairston1

Niki Hairston RT @thehill: JUST IN: Trump expands travel ban to UK, Ireland over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/upYTxA6cuv https://t.co/fYFDWz7pml 8 seconds ago

Dlw20161950

DLW Pence announces extension of travel ban to UK, Ireland; Trump reveals he’s taken coronavirus test https://t.co/GEs982BCo9 8 seconds ago

Stock_Market_Pr

Stock Market News US extends travel restrictions to UK and Ireland as Trump discourages travel due to #Coronavirus… https://t.co/d5CfzHN0Gh 10 seconds ago

TheStreet

TheStreet Travel restrictions from Europe will be broadened to include the U.K. and Ireland as countries continue to take mea… https://t.co/Q230c6ZIMS 10 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.