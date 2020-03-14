Coronavirus death toll in Italian region Lombardy rises to 966
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Lombardy, the Italian region that has been worst affected by the crisis, rose to 966 on Saturday, an increase of 76 from the previous day, Giulio Gallera, the region's senior health official said.
Ten more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK. The 10 patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, north Middlesex and Chester.