Coronavirus death toll in Italian region Lombardy rises to 966

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Lombardy, the Italian region that has been worst affected by the crisis, rose to 966 on Saturday, an increase of 76 from the previous day, Giulio Gallera, the region's senior health official said.
