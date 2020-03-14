Mridanga maestro T.A.S. Mani no more Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Mridanga maestro T.A.S. Mani, 83, died in the city on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife T.A. Ramanani, a vocalist 👓 View full article

