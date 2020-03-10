Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Egypt will close schools and universities for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases rises each day, reaching 109 with two deaths, the prime minister said on Saturday.
