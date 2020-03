Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoSpain is due to go into nationwide lockdown starting Monday, following the government’s declaration of a



The Associated Press is reporting that the government is asking Spanish residents to remain at home, unless buying food or medicine, going to work, the bank or the hospital. In... Watch VideoSpain is due to go into nationwide lockdown starting Monday, following the government’s declaration of a state of emergency Friday.The Associated Press is reporting that the government is asking Spanish residents to remain at home, unless buying food or medicine, going to work, the bank or the hospital. In 👓 View full article