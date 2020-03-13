Global  

Rocket attack hits base housing American troops, Iraq officials say

CBS News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The attack occurred just days after a similar attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans.
News video: Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack 01:08

 Over a dozen rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, according to Iraqi security officials. This just days after an attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Analysis: Iraq base hosting US-led coalition troops hit by rocket fire [Video]

Analysis: Iraq base hosting US-led coalition troops hit by rocket fire

Camp Taji hit for the second time this week, days after a similar attack killed two US troops and a British soldier.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:34Published
U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad [Video]

U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad

U.S. aircraft targeted an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blames for a major rocket attack a day earlier that killed two American troops and a British soldier. Iraqi authorities are decrying the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Rocket attack hits base housing U.S. troops in Iraq

A barrage of rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, Iraqi security officials said Saturday, just days after a similar...
CBC.ca Also reported by •HaaretzNYTimes.comSeattle Times

U.S. wages retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq

The United States waged a series of precision air strikes on Thursday against an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blamed for a major rocket attack a day...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.ca

