Donald Trump says he has taken coronavirus test and is awaiting results

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump says he has taken coronavirus test and is awaiting resultsUS President Donald Trump says he took a coronavirus test on Friday night local time and had his temperature taken on Saturday.At a press conference, Mr Trump revealed he had taken the test and would get the results in a day or...
News video: Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon' 00:43

 US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect themselves and others against Covid-19. In the face of repeat direct and indirect exposures, Mr Trump was...

President Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19, Doctor Says [Video]

President Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19, Doctor Says

The president underwent testing after coming into contact with three people who have confirmed coronavirus cases.

Trump takes coronavirus test [Video]

Trump takes coronavirus test

President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was &quot;totally normal,&quot; and his administration extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland..

Donald Trump's coronavirus test results released

He was recently in contact with three people at his Florida resort who have tested positive for the virus.
The United States' closest ally is in a state of 'genuine disbelief' about how bad Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak has been

The United States' closest ally is in a state of 'genuine disbelief' about how bad Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak has been· *The United States' closest international ally is in a state of incredulity and "disbelief" at how badly President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus...
DavisKenari

Kenari Davis RT @NationBreaking: US PRESIDENT Donald Trump says he has taken coronavirus test but no result yet; White House to check temperature of all… 17 minutes ago

santidewi888

Santi Dewi RT @NBCNews: UPDATE: President Trump says that he has now taken a coronavirus test, and expects results within a few days. https://t.co/cHF… 26 minutes ago

CourtrightLynda

lcourtright RT @BriansNewHeart: Someone claiming to be Donald Trump has taken a #Coronavirus test The results will be about as real as the current #CO… 1 hour ago

kimhalliburton

Kim Halliburton RT @ScarletAvengers: Trump tests negative for the coronavirus, his doctor says ⚫️⚫️⚫️ I don’t believe anything they say. He may not even h… 2 hours ago

ScarletAvengers

🔥🔥Scarlet The Fiery Avenger—On The Warpath (Fan) Trump tests negative for the coronavirus, his doctor says ⚫️⚫️⚫️ I don’t believe anything they say. He may not eve… https://t.co/iLU4Vhriym 2 hours ago

noname556785

Pale horse ⚔was noname RT @McLovin49080401: @HKrassenstein "Donald Trump doesn't have Coronavirus, his doctor says: The president's physician says the results of… 3 hours ago

mrsmom310

Mrs Mom Has he ever taken a test without cheating? Trump tests negative for the coronavirus, his doctor says https://t.co/zI8U0BSAQj 3 hours ago

sangary2

Sangary Balakrishnan🇲🇾 RT @NST_Online: #NSTworld President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had taken a coronavirus test but that his temperature was “totally nor… 4 hours ago

