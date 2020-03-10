Donald Trump says he has taken coronavirus test and is awaiting results
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () US President Donald Trump says he took a coronavirus test on Friday night local time and had his temperature taken on Saturday.At a press conference, Mr Trump revealed he had taken the test and would get the results in a day or...
US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect themselves and others against Covid-19. In the face of repeat direct and indirect exposures, Mr Trump was...