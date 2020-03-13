Global  

U.S. Expands Travel Restrictions To The U.K. And Ireland

Saturday, 14 March 2020
The European travel restrictions imposed by the U.S. are being expanded to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.

This comes shortly after President Trump announced a 30-day ban on travelers from 26 European countries. The U.K. and Ireland were originally exempted.

The White House has clarified that the travel...
Travel restrictions take effect tonight

Travel restrictions take effect tonight 01:17

 Travel restrictions are taking place Friday night amid the coronavirus outbreak.

President Trump said the expanded European travel restrictions will take effect Monday at midnight.

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He's Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

U.S. airlines prepare new flight cuts after new UK, Ireland restrictions

Delta Air Lines said on Saturday it plans to soon announce additional schedule changes to its European flights after the Trump administration announced it was
Coronavirus: Trump Expands Europe Travel Ban

The Trump administration says it will extend the current ban on travel from Europe to include the United Kingdom and Ireland. President Trump said he's also
