Canada's toilet paper supply is safe amid COVID-19 pandemic, according to market leader

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Scenes of panic-buying around the world since the outbreak of COVID-19 has prompted some consumers to stockpile toilet paper , leaving some store shelves across Canada bare. But the country’s largest manufacturer of toilet paper, Kruger Products, has reassured Canadians there is no danger of toilet paper running out. 👓 View full article



