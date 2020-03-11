Global  

Canada's toilet paper supply is safe amid COVID-19 pandemic, according to market leader

CTV News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Scenes of panic-buying around the world since the outbreak of COVID-19 has prompted some consumers to stockpile toilet paper, leaving some store shelves across Canada bare. But the country’s largest manufacturer of toilet paper, Kruger Products, has reassured Canadians there is no danger of toilet paper running out.
