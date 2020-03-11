Canada's toilet paper supply is safe amid COVID-19 pandemic, according to market leader
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Scenes of panic-buying around the world since the outbreak of COVID-19 has prompted some consumers to stockpile toilet paper, leaving some store shelves across Canada bare. But the country’s largest manufacturer of toilet paper, Kruger Products, has reassured Canadians there is no danger of toilet paper running out.
Shoppers hurried to grab toilet paper at this branch of supermarket chain Aldi in Greenwich, London, shortly after the store opened on Saturday morning (March 14th).
There have been widespread reports of toilet paper shortages in shops across the UK and in other countries battling the COVID-19...