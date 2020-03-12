Global  

Coronavirus: Trump Expands Europe Travel Ban

NPR Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The Trump administration says it will extend the current ban on travel from Europe to include the United Kingdom and Ireland. President Trump said he's also considering domestic travel restrictions.
News video: Trump's Europe travel ban adds to airlines' woes

Trump's Europe travel ban adds to airlines' woes 01:25

 European airline stocks plunge after Donald Trump restricts travel from Europe to try to contain the coronavirus. Lucy Fielder reports.

Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction [Video]

Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump also said the travel ban from Europe will be extended to the United Kingdom.

Trump takes coronavirus test [Video]

Trump takes coronavirus test

President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was &quot;totally normal,&quot; and his administration extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland..

Coronavirus: Trump's Europe travel ban sends stock markets plummeting across continent

Every share in FTSE 100 index in the red as US president triggers £100bn sell-off
Independent

Financial markets reel, stocks plunge as Trump stuns with Europe travel ban

Financial markets reeled on Thursday as stocks dived and oil slumped after U.S. President Donald Trump took the dramatic step of banning travel from Europe to...
Reuters

gazettedotcom

The Gazette Trump says he’s been tested for COVID-19, expands travel ban to UK https://t.co/V2KyCdqebI 26 minutes ago

JM_Coppede

「Martin #Coppedè Monges 」 New story on NPR: Coronavirus: Trump Expands Europe Travel Ban https://t.co/Gk5SNl7KeG 54 minutes ago

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch Trump expands travel ban on Europe to UK, Ireland amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/mDSOwNDmPG 55 minutes ago

TimonichevDenja

Denja New story on NPR: Coronavirus: Trump Expands Europe Travel Ban https://t.co/Wfwsw7rpsu 1 hour ago

JanosMedyx

János Medenica New story on NPR: Coronavirus: Trump Expands Europe Travel Ban https://t.co/2wX774j7HX 1 hour ago

Oscar_YA_ZHANG

Oscar Zhang New story on NPR: Coronavirus: Trump Expands Europe Travel Ban https://t.co/DHwRHq1Q7D 1 hour ago

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @NPRHealth: Coronavirus: Trump Expands Europe Travel Ban https://t.co/RBNcLc31Vl 1 hour ago

ApriaMalita

Apria Brown New story on NPR: Coronavirus: Trump Expands Europe Travel Ban https://t.co/RFTcBuUlJo 1 hour ago

