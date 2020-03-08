Canadians in Europe scrambling to come home as more countries close borders

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published Coronavirus: The hidden impact 09:00 Globally, more than 82,000 people in more than 50 countries are now infected with the coronavirus. Close to 2,800 have died, mostly in China’s central Hubei province. While countries battle to control the outbreak, the World Health Organisation has warned it will be ‘fatal’ for any country to...