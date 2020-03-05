Global  

Spain's opposition leader Casado says government was too slow to react on coronavirus

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Spain's main opposition leader Pablo Casado on Saturday said the government was too slow to react to limit the impact and contain the spread of the coronavirus.
News video: Whatever it takes: Matt Hancock gives coronavirus update in Commons

Whatever it takes: Matt Hancock gives coronavirus update in Commons 00:35

 Health secretary Matt Hancock gives a statement in the House of Commons about Covid-19 after the WHO declared the coronavirus was now a pandemic. Mr Hancock said: “This afternoon the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a global pandemic. I’ve spoken to the leader of the House and we...

