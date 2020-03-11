Global  

Spain Under Nationwide Lockdown As Coronavirus Prompts ‘Drastic’ Measures

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Spain is imposing a nationwide lockdown in a bid to tackle the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed. It prevents citizens from leaving their homes except to buy food and medicine and for work or emergencies.

The government announced the new measures at a news conference on Saturday and they are set to come...
