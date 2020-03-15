Global  

Japan going ahead with Summer Olympics despite serious coronavirus concerns

CBS News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe insisted Saturday that the country continue to prepare for the Summer Olympics. However, there are serious international concerns about Japan's lack of transparency, and capability of containing the coronavirus. Ramy Innocencio reports.
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Japan says working with IOC to hold the Tokyo Games

Japan says working with IOC to hold the Tokyo Games 01:31

 Japan is not making any preparations to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics, according to the government's top spokesman.

