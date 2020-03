Australia's' 'war cabinet' set to meet as COVID-19 cases surpass 250

Australia's new national cabinet is set to meet Sunday as the country’s cases of coronavirus topped 250 and the government faced questions about the possible closure of schools and tighter border controls.



Recent related news from verified sources Australia has recorded more than 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus Australia has recorded 237 coronavirus cases as the chief medical officer defended his advice to the federal cabinet after Peter Dutton contracted the virus.

SBS 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this