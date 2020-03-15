Global  

Australia's' 'war cabinet' set to meet as COVID-19 cases surpass 250

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Australia's new national cabinet is set to meet Sunday as the country’s cases of coronavirus topped 250 and the government faced questions about the possible closure of schools and tighter border controls.
Australia has recorded more than 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Australia has recorded 237 coronavirus cases as the chief medical officer defended his advice to the federal cabinet after Peter Dutton contracted the virus.
SBS

