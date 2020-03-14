Bill Gates Departing Microsoft Board 45 Years After Founding Company

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Microsoft announced on Friday, March 13 that Bill Gates is leaving the board, effective Friday. Gates is also stepping down from his position on the board of Berkshire Hathaway, CNBC reports.



“I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve – Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway – to... 👓 View full article

