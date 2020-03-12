Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Is Russia Exploiting Coronavirus Fears In Georgia?

Is Russia Exploiting Coronavirus Fears In Georgia?

Eurasia Review Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
By Nika Vetsko*

Experts warn that Russia is exploiting the recent appearance of coronavirus in Georgia to spread a new wave of disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Georgia has registered only 15 confirmed cases to date, brought into the country by citizens who returned from travels abroad in high-risk countries such as...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Georgia's main cathedral disinfected during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Georgia's main cathedral disinfected during coronavirus outbreak

Men in masks sprayed the interior of Georgia's main cathedral with disinfectant on Friday night amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Thai authorities condemn volunteer health worker seen spraying passengers with 'disinfectant' [Video]

Thai authorities condemn volunteer health worker seen spraying passengers with 'disinfectant'

A health worker was seen spraying commuters with disinfectant as they queued for a bus in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday (March 11). The practice was carried out by volunteer health worker Somsak..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Georgia postpones presidential primaries over coronavirus fears

Election officials in Georgia have postponed the March 24 presidential primaries over fears of the growing coronavirus pandemic.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YanaStolarow

YanaStolarow RT @TheStudyofWar: Likely Russian actors conducted a disinformation campaign against #Ukraine exploiting #COVID19 fears related to the Ukra… 2 days ago

TheStudyofWar

ISW Likely Russian actors conducted a disinformation campaign against #Ukraine exploiting #COVID19 fears related to the… https://t.co/VnHq6rTYnV 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.