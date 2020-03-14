US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus, says White House

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

... United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House physician said. Trump had taken the coronavirus test on Friday night. The results came out in less than 24 hours. "Last night, after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding the COVID-19 test, he elected to proceed. This 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus | Oneindia News 03:09 THE NO. OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA HAVE REACHED 105. THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED VARIOUS INTERNAL MEASURES TO COMBAT THE OUTBREAK. PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI WILL BE REPRESENTING INDIA IN A VIDEO-CONFERENCE TO BE ATTENDED BY THE SOUTH ASIAN ASSOCIATION FOR REGIONAL...