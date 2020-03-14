US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus, says White House

Global  

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House physician said. Trump had taken the coronavirus test on Friday night. The results came out in less than 24 hours. "Last night, after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding the COVID-19 test, he elected to proceed. This...
 THE NO. OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA HAVE REACHED 105. THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED VARIOUS INTERNAL MEASURES TO COMBAT THE OUTBREAK. PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI WILL BE REPRESENTING INDIA IN A VIDEO-CONFERENCE TO BE ATTENDED BY THE SOUTH ASIAN ASSOCIATION FOR REGIONAL...

Move will push vulnerable Venezuelans to use informal border crossings, making coronavirus fight harder, experts say.

Trump takes virus test, awaiting resultsWASHINGTON — After days of resistance, President Donald Trump said Saturday that he was tested for the coronavirus as the White House stepped up precautions...
US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, the president’s personal physician confirmed on Saturday (March 14).
