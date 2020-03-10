Global  

Building unity in New Zealand a year after Christchurch attacks

Al Jazeera Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Plans due to be unveiled to rebuild Linwood Islamic Centre as community hub in fusion of Islam and Maori culture.
News video: New Zealand has 'fundamentally changed' since attacks

New Zealand has 'fundamentally changed' since attacks 00:35

 New Zealand has "fundamentally changed" since the Christchurch mosque attacks, says PM.

Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary [Video]

Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary

Hundreds of people gathered in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday (March 13) to honor the 51 lives lost in the attack on two mosques in the city last year. Gloria Tso reports.

NZ 'changed' after Christchurch, says Ardern [Video]

NZ 'changed' after Christchurch, says Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday (March 13) that her country had fundamentally changed after the massacre at two mosques in Christchurch last year.

Christchurch marks anniversary of mosque shootings

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — People in the New Zealand city of Christchurch honored the 51 worshipers who were killed in a mass shooting a year ago in...
Christchurch mosque attacks one year on: Far-right extremists still threaten New Zealand

Christchurch mosque attacks one year on: Far-right extremists still threaten New ZealandANALYSIS: By Professer Paul Spoonley for The Conversation In the hours after the Christchurch mosque attacks on March 15 last year, I wrote that I hoped New...
