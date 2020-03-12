Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed with President Donald Trump's support to help impacted Americans: Ivanka Trump
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Saturday (March 14) said that the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed the House due to strong support from President Trump.
The House has passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which includes protection for small businesses - providing financial assistance through a tax credit to businesses that provide paid leave for their employees.
