Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed with President Donald Trump's support to help impacted Americans: Ivanka Trump

des RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING The House votes 363-40 to pass the ‘Families First Coronavirus Response Act’, putting tens of billions of dol… 12 seconds ago Mackenzie Orlosky RT @tchambs12: hi Arizona, just so you know 2 of our representatives, Lesko and Biggs, voted against the Families First Coronavirus Respons… 19 seconds ago Ram RT @IvankaTrump: With the strong support of @POTUS, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed the House. Here’s some of the ways i… 34 seconds ago Betty Boop RT @backfromeldead: @KQanuck @thehill Right now if you want? https://t.co/5i9cbREFrC 1 minute ago made⭐⭐⭐ RT @replouiegohmert: Here's my full statement on H.R. 6201, "Families First #Coronavirus Response Act": https://t.co/dQSEhbe3ky 1 minute ago Jayden j @GOPLeader ALL LIES! What steps? He sat on his lard backside until the markets crashed repeatedly. He cared less… https://t.co/JQQ3kv3J57 3 minutes ago Wv_Deplorable RT @realDonaldTrump: I fully support H.R. 6201: Families First CoronaVirus Response Act, which will be voted on in the House this evening.… 3 minutes ago deb welch RT @sdwind125: @IvankaTrump @POTUS A little misleading on the lead. Let me fix for you. Under the strong leadership of @SpeakerPelosi the H… 4 minutes ago